RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The rubble, ashes, debris and road closures from Thursday night's massive fire are not keeping people from flooding into downtown Raleigh for the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
On Thursday night, Raleigh saw one of its worst fires in years. The very next day, bar owners are using their typically busy night to pitch in.
"You've got to do something for your neighbors," said Frank Bloom, Director of Marketing for The Hibernian in Raleigh. "We really need to do something for the fire department, just with the amazing job they did last night."
The Hibernian on Glenwood South is hosting a block party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., but they are opened for normal hours at 11 a.m. The plan is to donate a portion of Friday's proceeds to a benefit of the Raleigh Fire Department's choosing. They haven't worked out the details yet but they hope to raise a significant amount of money considering customers were lined up at 10:30 a.m. to get in.
"One of our friends contacted us and asked us to be a drop off location for clothing donations for the folks who were displaced," said Adam Eckhardt, owner of Crank Arm Brewing Company.
DO YOU WANT TO HELP? CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION.
One of the first to donate clothing was Mitch Sheperd. Sheperd owns Humbly Made, a clothing company in Raleigh.
"I have a lot of extra shirts from the brand so I decided to come down and give some shirts and jackets to people affected by the fire," said Sheperd.
Zack Medford with Isaac Hunters Hospitality said there will be an impromptu barbecue fundraiser at Isaac Hunters Tavern Friday night from 6 p m. to 8 p.m. He said it will be in honor of the Raleigh firefighters and the lives they saved Thursday night.
They plan to take donations of $12 a plate and a cocktail. Medford said Clyde Coopers and Big Easy are donating food for the event and all proceeds will go to several local firefighter organizations as well those displaced by the fire.
Report a Typo