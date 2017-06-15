The suspect, James Hodgkinson, was killed when officers returned fire.
Here's what we know so far about those who were injured in the attack.
Congressman Scalise
Hospital officials said Wednesday evening that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was still in critical condition after being shot.
At the time of the shooting Scalise, the third highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives, was being protected by Capitol Police security detail. After news of the shooting spread on Wednesday, Scalise received many well wishes from his fellow Congress members on both sides of the aisle.
President Trump visited Scalise in the hospital on Wednesday, calling him a "fighter."
Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017
Matt Mika
Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was helping with practice when he was shot. He is still in the ICU in critical condition.
"While the attack today was a terrible surprise, Matt's presence on the ball field, helping longtime colleagues and friends was not," Mika's family said. "He is a very thoughtful, fun-loving person who is competitive and loyal; all things which contributed to his continued commitment to the Congressional Baseball Game."
Mika, a former college baseball and football player, has worked for Tyson for more than six years.
Officer Griner
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle but is in good condition, according to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa. In addition to Scalise, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Griner and her wife in the hospital on Wednesday night.
Griner, 32, is a graduate of Hood College, who supplied a photo of her during her days as a basketball player to ABC.
Staffer Zack Barth
Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent for Austin Congressman Roger Williams, was shot in the calf.
I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice— Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017
His father said he's OK, and Rep. Williams said that his staffer had already been released from the hospital and would make a full recovery.
The Houston man graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015.
Congressman Williams
Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas injured his leg and ankle diving to safety in the dugout, according to ABC News, but he was not shot.
Officer Bailey
Capitol Police Officer David Bailey received a minor injury but was not shot, according to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa. Bailey was treated and released.
Bailey is a 2007 graduate of North Carolina Central University, the school said.
