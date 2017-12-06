Police ID teen fatally shot in Durham

Police investigate a fatal shooting on W. Woodcrest in Durham.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Tuesday evening.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Woodcrest Street. Officers found Najay Peace outside on the ground with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

An investigation is underway.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to have been random. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440 extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well
Silver Alert issued for woman missing with daughter, 8
WCPSS board approves 2018-19 assignment plan - mostly
NC lawmaker backs Roy Moore's quest for U.S. Senate seat
911 calls reveal details in fatal shooting of Apex mom
