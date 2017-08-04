Raleigh police searching for 3rd suspect in murder

Xavier Dawu Murrell

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says it is looking for a third man involved in a fatal shooting on Pebble Beach Drive Tuesday night.

Detectives have a murder arrest warrant for 19-year-old Xavier Dawu Murrell, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier this week, Eric Lamont Dillard, 19, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Eric Lamont Dillard


Wednesday, police said they charged Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting.

Two people were killed in back-to-back shootings within three hours of each other Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh police investigate 2 fatal shootings less than 3 hours apart

The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city. 21-year-old Taheem Ivory Lassiter died of his injuries.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected.
