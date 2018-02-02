I-TEAM

Lawmaker calls for FDA probe into kids makeup after ABC11 report

All Just Shine products affected by the recall (Credit: Justice)

By
There's new fallout in the wake of the ABC11 Troubleshooter report on the Justice makeup recall.

The retail chain pulled eight cosmetics products marketed to children and teens after multiple lab tests revealed asbestos in those items.

On Friday, a lawmaker called for the Food and Drug Administration to open an investigation.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Kids makeup containing asbestos recalled after ABC11 Troubleshooter report

In July, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first reported about the asbestos concerns in the Justice "Just Shine Shimmer Powder."

Earlier this week, Wilson reported on the national voluntary recall of the eight products, including the "Just Shine Shimmer Powder."

Now, Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., is asking the FDA to investigate not only Justice but also Claire's.

That retailer recently removed 17 children's makeup products from its shelves over asbestos concerns.

In a letter to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, Pallone wrote:

"While asbestos appears to be the primary impurity in the Justice Retail and Claire's cosmetics, I am also gravely concerned about the risk that other cosmetic products may also be tainted with dangerous chemicals.

RELATED: Read Pallone's full letter to the FDA here

I urge FDA to thoroughly investigate the claims against Justice Retail and Claire's Stores, and to open a broader investigation into the presence of asbestos and other hazardous impurities in children's cosmetics."

The FDA told ABC11 on Friday that "the FDA has received Congressman Pallone's letter and will respond directly to him."

Pallone also urged FDA to examine the issue of dangerous contamination of imported cosmetic products, particularly those marketed to children.

Pallone said the FDA reported to him in June that in fiscal year 2016, the agency physically inspected only 9,871 of the 2.9 million lines of cosmetic products that arrived at U.S. ports, which equals less than 1 percent of all products.

Of the products physically examined, "inspectors reported adverse findings at a rate of 15 percent, and of the 364 products subjected to further laboratory testing, inspectors reported adverse findings at a rate of 20 percent."

"This is a longstanding issue of great concern to me, and I am dismayed to see reports that once again, children are being unnecessarily exposed to dangerous chemicals in personal care products," Pallone said in his letter to the FDA.
