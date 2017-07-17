ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville 11-year-old surprised with lawn mower gets second surprise

A local Fayetteville lawn care company surprises a boy, wanting to start his own summer business, after showing strong work ethic. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The local 11-year-old who inspired hundreds through his tenacious goal to start a lawn mowing business is getting another surprise.

In May, ABC11 told you that Q'yaron Gadson was surprised with a new lawn mower and weed whacker by a local lawn care company after asking them for a job time and time again.

Now, a safety expert from North Carolina's coast wants to make sure he stays safe as he starts his business.

Nick Gutermuth is a former safety expert who had his own lawn mowing business in his youth.

After seeing the story on our sister station WWAY, he wanted to help this young man by gifting him with earmuffs to protect his hearing from the equipment and glasses to protect his eyes from any flying debris.

So, WWAY teamed up with ABC11 to get him the equipment.

Q'yaron is now cutting lawns within the city limits of Fayetteville.

His prices start at $20 but vary depending on the size of the lawn.

If you'd like to hire him to cut your yard you can reach out to his mother's email.
