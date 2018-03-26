JetBlue flight from Boston makes emergency landing at RDU

A JetBlue flight from Boston made an emergency landing Monday night at RDU after a mechanical problem was detected.Flight 221, which departed from Logan Internation Airport in Boston, landed at 10:10 p.m. It was bound for West Palm Beach, Florida.The plane is an Airbus A320 twin-jet and was able to taxi to its gate after landing.RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said 58 people were on board and that emergency crews were on scene to assist.No other information was immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.