Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating following shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead and two others hurt Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers received a shooting call in the 800 block of Berwyn Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims, both adult men, showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody.

No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghomicideDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
2 Texas men arrested for Fayetteville bank robbery
Canada goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left at California park
Senate adjourns through Christmas; Government remains partially shut down
Man wanted for Durham bank robbery arrested
Raleigh Target reopens after bomb threat call
Show More
Raleigh church heavily vandalized days before Christmas
Durham Rescue Mission hosts giveaway to help families in need
Shoppers pack stores around the Triangle on 'Super Saturday'
Johnson, Travis lead No. 19 Kentucky over No. 9 UNC, 80-72
Police searching for suspect accused of torturing Burke County dog
More News