1 dead after explosion, large fire at historic North Carolina campground

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a fire and explosion at a historic campground in Cleveland County.

According to WSOC, dozens of firefighters in Cleveland County rushed to Brackett Cedar Park around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said one person was killed in the blaze and another person was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Georgia.

According to firefighters, a married couple lived in the building that caught fire. The Polkville Fire Department chief told WSOC that firefighters believe an explosion happened on the site.

The campground was built in the 1940s after an earlier campsite burnt down.
