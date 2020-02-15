1 killed during fight, shooting in Dunn Cook Out parking lot; 1 charged

Christopher McNeill

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Dunn Cook Out after a fight reportedly broke out in the fast-food restaurant late Friday night.According to Dunn officials, the fight and shooting happened at the 1723 W. Cumberland Street location just before 10 p.m.One person was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital and died from their injuries.The preliminary investigation revealed a large crowd gathered inside the Cook Out when a fight broke out.The crowd left the restaurant and shots were fired in the lot.Dunn police charged Christopher McNeill, 22, of Dunn, with murder in connection with the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.Investigators are requesting anyone who has information, videos and/or other materials related to the investigation to contact them at 910-892-2399 or 910-230-3556 or 910-893-9111.