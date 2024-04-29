1 person displaced after house fire in Cumberland County

According to officials, the fire was discovered by a Cumberland County deputy who was on patrol Sunday night.

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is displaced after a house fire Sunday night in Cumberland County.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Westarea Station 20 was called to the 5600 block of Loop Road in Linden.

Westarea Stations 15 and 25, Wade Community Fire Department, Harnett County's Summerville-Bunnlevel, and Erwin Fire Rescue were also called to the scene.

Fire Chief Scott Bass, who was the first firefighter on the scene, said upon arrival, he saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

The fire had ventilated through the roof, causing sections of it to fall onto the first floor.

Additional units were called to assist. Crews worked through the night to extinguish the hot spots.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, officials said, and there were no injuries reported.

There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.