1 shot overnight at KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was shot overnight at a hybrid fast food restaurant in Johnston County.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the KFC/Taco Bell restaurant located off NC-210 near Interstate 40 in Benson.

Investigators said one man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not released.

Investigators have not arrested anyone or released any information about who is responsible for the shooting.
