accidental shooting

10-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Halifax County, deputies say

HOLLISTER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Halifax County girl died from injuries sustained in an accidental shooting late Saturday night after a relative allegedly mishandled their weapon.

Halifax County deputies responded to Bobolink Trail in Hollister in reference to a girl that had been shot. On arrival, officers learned that the 10-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, died from injuries.

Investigators believe the fatal accidental shooting may have been the result of the 'mishandling of a firearm by a relative.'

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office has not released any details or charges related to the relative at this time.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
