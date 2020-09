Protesters march in downtown Durham for police accountability in 2nd straight weekend of demonstrations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrators took to downtown Durham Saturday night to march for police accountability and against racial injustice.The demonstration started around 9 p.m.The demonstrators marched down Main Street and headed toward the Durham Police Department.Friday night, demonstrators gathered outside Durham City Hall in protest of Durham PD's mistaken-identity incident that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.