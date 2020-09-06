protest

Protesters march in downtown Durham for police accountability in 2nd straight weekend of demonstrations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrators took to downtown Durham Saturday night to march for police accountability and against racial injustice.



The demonstration started around 9 p.m.

The demonstrators marched down Main Street and headed toward the Durham Police Department.



Friday night, demonstrators gathered outside Durham City Hall in protest of Durham PD's mistaken-identity incident that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.

Demonstrators protest incident where Durham police drew guns on 3 children in a mistaken-identity case

'I shouldn't know what handcuffs feel like:' Durham 15-year-old wrongfully detained by police, chief promises 'thorough' investigation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeprotestdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
2020 Kentucky Derby: 'Authentic' beats favorite 'Tiz the Law'
NY AGl to empanel grand jury in Daniel Prude investigation
Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend
Demonstrators march in Durham to protest police handcuffing boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt when person fires at cars along I-95 in Nash County
Vigil celebrates lives of children swept away in Smithfield flood
LATEST: COVID-19 deaths set new NC record
Man killed in Fayetteville crash on Cliffdale Road
African American Cultural Festival takes place with community-led mural
2020 Kentucky Derby: 'Authentic' beats favorite 'Tiz the Law'
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
Show More
Food Lion reverses policy on US flag face coverings
Air travel and COVID-19: What to pack, how to keep safe
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
Gov. Cooper says he will sign $1.1B COVID-19 relief bill
Bride enjoys Krispy Kreme photoshoot
More TOP STORIES News