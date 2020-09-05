Demonstrators protest incident where Durham police drew guns on 3 children in a mistaken-identity case

BREAKING: Marchers take to the streets of downtown Durham in protest of Durham Police “mistaken identity” case that resulted in officers drawing guns on three black children playing tag outside their home. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/xDzgRpINY5 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 5, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrators gathered outside Durham City Hall on Friday night in protest of Durham PD's mistaken-identity incident that led to officerswho were playing tag outside their home.The incident happened August, 21, and a neighbor recorded the wrongful detainment of 15-year-old Jaylin. Footage shows the teen in handcuffs with police standing around him with weapons out, other children and neighbors watched in shock and in anger."It's scary like -- I shouldn't know what handcuffs feel like," Jaylin told ABC11. "Now that I do. It's not a good feeling."Not only was he terrified, Jaylin says he is now traumatized after being accosted by Durham Police Department officers responding to a 911 call of a "suspicious person with a weapon."On Friday evening, the children and others spoke outside city hall and then the group marched to the Durham Police Department. An estimated 200 people were gathered outside the police department, according to an ABC11 estimate.The incident happened at Rochelle Manor Apartments in East Durham.Zakarayya, 9, and a third child saw Jaylin's wrongful detainment unfold."We were just running around playing tag and the police just came out of nowhere and said put your hands up," Zakarayya said."They didn't tell us what we did or nothing. Guns pointed. They didn't say sorry they just walked away. Just like it was another day," said Jaylin.Durham Police Chief CJ Davis said officers did have their weapons drawn but added that officers withdrew their weapons upon learning Jaylin was the wrong person.The families are demanding police release the body camera videos and the 911 calls.Read the full response by the Durham Police Department here: