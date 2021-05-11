Personal Finance

Wake Forest family unknowingly had $1 million winning lottery ticket in drawer for 6 weeks

Wake Forest family had $1M lottery ticket in drawer for 6 weeks

A Wake Forest woman had a $1 million winning lottery ticket in a drawer for six weeks before she realized she had won.

Patricia Scharville said that they bought the tickets at the OHM Quick Shop on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest, went home to eat dinner and then forgot about them.

"We just scratched it off last week. It was a nice Saturday night, we were sitting on the front porch, and we thought, 'Let's scratch off the tickets. We feel lucky tonight!'" she said, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

She said she couldn't believe it at first and made her husband double check.

"I just handed it to him and said, 'I think there's something wrong with this ticket,'" she said. "He looked at the ticket and was like, 'Oh my god.' And so I was like, 'Ok, so it's real!'"

The family picked the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after taxes.

Scharville said they've always wanted a beach house -- so they may use the money for that.
