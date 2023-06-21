Man charged in string of Durham armed business robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a suspect in connection to three armed robbery incidents at businesses in April.

Jaaron Marquis Meadows, 34, was arrested on June 16, police said Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of West Parrish Street.

Meadows has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, and a misdemeanor probation violation.

Jaaron Marquis Meadows Durham Police Department

His charges are connected to an April 28 armed robbery of Boost Mobile in the 4200 block of University Drive, an April 24 armed robbery of Cricket Cellular in the 3600 block of North Duke Street, and an April 20 attempted armed robbery of Cricket Cellular in the 4700 block of NC 55 Highway.

DPD said Meadows is believed to have been involved in several additional armed robberies of businesses in Durham and that more charges are forthcoming.

He is being held in the Durham County Jail on a $26,500 bond.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Investigator C. Walker at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29311 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.