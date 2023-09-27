Joe Bite 'em: President's dog Commander sinks teeth into 11th Secret Service officer

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed a new addition to their family, a German shepherd puppy named Commander!

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Just call him Joe Bite 'em.

President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit another Secret Service officer on Monday, according to a statement from a Secret Service spokesperson.

Commander, a purebred German shepherd, bit the uniformed division officer around 8 p.m. Monday. The officer was treated by medical personnel and said she was OK, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said "the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds."

It doesn't seem to be working -- this would be the 11th known instance of Commander biting a Secret Service officer and acting aggressively.

U.S. Secret Service emails obtained by Judicial Watch in July via a Freedom of Information Act request describe 10 incidents of the German shepherd biting people in a four-month period -- including one incident that resulted in the victim, a Secret Service agent, being taken to a hospital after getting treatment from White House medical personnel, according to the emails.

The Secret Service provides security protection for the president and his family, and scores of its officers are posted around the executive mansion and its sprawling grounds.

Alexander said the Bidens are "incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe."

Commander isn't the first Biden family pet that had aggressive tendencies. The Bidens had another dog, Major, that also exhibited threatening behavior, including biting Secret Service and White House staffers. They eventually sent the dog, also a German shepherd, to live with friends in Delaware.

Commander joined the first family at the White House in December 2021. He was gifted to Biden by his brother James and his sister-in-law for his birthday. The family also has a cat, Willow.

ABC News' Luke Barr and Sarah Beth Hensley and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.