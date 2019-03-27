Crime & Safety

Raleigh Police arrest man in connection to deadly hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

John Edward Leach, 62, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death and obstructing justice.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road between Sanderford Road and Southgate Drive.

Officers said Jaylyn Kareem-Jerell Bryant, 15, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Bryant was a ninth-grade student at Sanderson High School.

The principal of the school included this message in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday night:

"After a traumatic event such as the death of a student, it is not unusual for students to feel anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable. They may be scared of losing someone else close to them. Through encouraging discussion, being supportive of feelings, providing factual information and suggesting positive outlets, you can help your child be aware of and process his or her emotions. Every child is different, and the emotional response may vary in duration. A team of counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available at school to support students as needed."

According to authorities, Leach tried to tell police he was a victim of a hit-and-run at a different location than the actual crash.



Leach is in the Wake County Jail under a $65,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyraleighpedestrian injuredraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'A need for an upgrade:' Jailbreak exposes problems with Nash County jail
Cumberland County mom claims bus driver 'fat-shamed' special needs daughter
More rain this spring could mean more bugs
'He just shot at me:' Calls reveal panic during Cary Barnes & Noble shooting
Triple murder defendant scoffs at 911 call but no outburst
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Supreme Court questions unelected judges' role in gerrymandering disputes
Show More
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Durham man pleads guilty in crash that killed 24-year-old innocent driver
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
How to avoid getting ripped off on dresses, limos during prom season
History-making medical drone program takes off at WakeMed
More TOP STORIES News