16 Marines arrested at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of human smuggling, drug-related offenses

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Sixteen Marines were arrested Thursday morning at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of "illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses," the U.S. Marine Corps announced.

The suspects were taken into custody during a battalion formation at the military base in San Diego County, and eight other Marines were "taken aside" for questioning in connection with drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, a news release said.

According to the statement, information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

None of the arrested or detained suspects served in support of the Marines' mission at the U.S.-Mexico border, the military said.

"1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter," the news release said, referring to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. "Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process."

Earlier this month, two Marines were charged after allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants for "financial gain," according to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countycamp pendletonarrestdrug arrestmilitaryhuman smugglingmarines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Vaccine manufacturer plans to add 400 jobs to Durham, Wilson
Arrest made in deadly shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
Hospital nursing staff expecting 36 babies in 2019
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, July 25
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
Show More
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
College student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull
Birthday boy with autism gets surprised by football team
2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash
Officer uses CPR to revive premature baby in dramatic video
More TOP STORIES News