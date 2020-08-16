body found

Homicide investigation underway after 17-year-old girl's body found at Raleigh Bojangles'

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police have identified the body of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead at a Bojangles' parking lot on Saturday night.

Raleigh police said it happened along the 2900 block of Jones Sausage Road just before 8:20 p.m. Officers found the girl's body at the restaurant's parking lot.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as Veronica Lee Baker, of Raleigh.



An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene spotted several police cars and crime scene tape surrounding the area that night.

Officials have not announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimeraleigh newsbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Prosecutors play prison phone call between 'doomsday' couple
23-year-old man found dead in Durham pond
Woman, man dead in Youngsville apparent murder-suicide
Reward increased for info in death of Bragg paratrooper at OBX
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 4th UNC COVID-19 cluster reported at dorm
UNC identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases at Sigma Nu fraternity
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Man arrested following Raleigh standoff
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Wake Forest man killed, woman hurt in crash
Strong storms invade central NC
Show More
Veterans hike through Raleigh to prevent suicide
Moton's backpack giveaway turned into drive-thru event amid COVID-19
9/11 'Tribute in Light' back on with support from Gov. Cuomo
Svechnikov, Canes go down in 3-1 loss to the Bruins
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
More TOP STORIES News