Homicide investigation underway after 17-year-old girl's body found at Raleigh Bojangles'

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police have identified the body of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead at a Bojangles' parking lot on Saturday night.Raleigh police said it happened along the 2900 block of Jones Sausage Road just before 8:20 p.m. Officers found the girl's body at the restaurant's parking lot.On Sunday, the victim was identified as Veronica Lee Baker, of Raleigh.An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene spotted several police cars and crime scene tape surrounding the area that night.Officials have not announced any arrests at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.