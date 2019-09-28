19-year-old critical after shooting at Lumberton party, sheriff's office says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot during a fight at a party in Lumberton.The sheriff's office said it happened just after midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Mt. Olive Church Road.Deputies arrived to the Saddletree Community Center and found Marvin Strickland, 19, of Maxton, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.Strickland is listed in critical condition, deputies said.According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened after a fight started between two groups at the party.Sheriff Wilkins said investigators will be pursuing criminal charges on anyone who was involved in the altercations that led to the injuries of Strickland.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.