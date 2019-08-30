19-year-old's body found in woods in Chatham County, 18-year-old wanted for murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in the woods in Chatham County.Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada's body was found in the woods in the 6400 block of N.C. 751 on August 25.Police say she was apparently killed at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham.Now, 18-year-old Bryan Jose Guzman is wanted in connection with her death.He is charged with one count of murder.He may be driving a yellow 2006 Nissan Sentra with a black bumper and N.C. license PHP-4819.Anyone with information on Guzman's whereabouts is asked to call (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.