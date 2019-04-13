stabbing

2 arrested in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham

Latoyia Barbee is wanted in the stabbing.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women were arrested on Friday in connection with the stabbing of a loss prevention officer outside Macy's at The Streets at Southpoint mall.

According to a release from Durham police, officers arrested Natoyia Barbee, 35, and Latonya Williamson, 33, on Friday in connection with the stabbing.

Barbee has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in addition to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the incident.

In addition, she was served with outstanding warrants from Durham and Wake counties. She was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of simple assault, one count of assault by pointing a gun and one count of failure to appear in court on an earlier charge of larceny from Durham County.

Barbee was placed in Durham County Jail under a $302,500 bond.

Williamson was charged with aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing as well. She was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of stolen goods. She was placed in Durham County Jail under a $36,000 bond.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the incident involved two women, who were caught shoplifting. The security officer who confronted them outside the store was subsequently stabbed in the lower chest.

Both women allegedly fled the scene in a white sedan.

The worker's condition is still unknown at this time.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
