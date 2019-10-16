Two brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two brothers were found dead in a Lumberton home Tuesday night, deputies said.

Robeson County deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Marigold Lane just after 8:30 p.m. and found the bodies of Frank Thomas, 34 and Adam Thomas, 33 both of Marigold Lane.

Authorities did not release how the two men died.

The deaths are being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100.
