race in america

2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing Black Lives Matter mural in California

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Two Martinez, California residents are facing multiple charges after allegedly defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the city's courthouse.

Tuesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Nichole Anderson and 53-year-old David Nelson with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime.


On Saturday, July 4, Anderson was caught on camera by a witness using black paint to cover up the mural, which was permitted by the city.

"Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct," officials said.

On July 1, a local Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint the Black Lives Matter temporary mural in downtown Martinez in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, according to the district attorney.


The permit was approved by the City of Martinez and the painting was done on July 4.

WATCH: Video shows confrontation between artists, pair painting over BLM mural
EMBED More News Videos

A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.This video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestblack lives matterhate crimeu.s. & worldmural artsrace in americainvestigationcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Blackout Day 2020 sweeps the Triangle
Tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Wake County, Raleigh leaders make Juneteenth a paid holiday
Black Lives Matter murals raise awareness in Downtown San Jose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
LATEST: Doctor's order no longer needed for COVID-19 test
WEATHER: More rain today
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall
Trump wants schools fully reopened but WCPSS disagrees
NC bowling alley ready to reopen for first time since March
Show More
Raleigh woman upset after fruit tree was trimmed without warning
A CEO at 21, online animator from Raleigh has big clients and plans
Contractor working to fix steep store driveway that damaged cars
NC citizen review boards called 'facades for accountability'
Deaths decreasing, but hot cars remain a danger to children
More TOP STORIES News