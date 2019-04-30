2 dead, 4 injured in shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the Kennedy Building.
"Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said in an alert, referring to the school's Kennedy building on campus.
Governor Cooper has been briefed by state law enforcement officials on UNC-Charlotte and is continuing to monitor the situation. Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 30, 2019
The shooter is in custody, according to WSOC, which reported he was a student at the university.
The university, however, says the situation is still active and the campus remains on lockdown.
The ATF is responding to the scene.
Aerial shots showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.
NinerAlert: Buildings being swept by law enforcement.— UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019
Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands.
The university later reported that law enforcement officers were sweeping campus buildings.
The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.
The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.