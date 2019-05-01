school shooting

UNC Charlotte shooting victim from Apex Drew Pescaro now out of surgery

University of North Carolina at Charlotte is in mourning after a shooting on campus that left two people dead and four others injured on the last day of classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex native Drew Pescaro is now out of surgery and recovering following a shooting at UNC Charlotte that left two people dead and others injured on the last day of classes, according to the Niner Times.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday--the last of day of classes--near the Kennedy Building on the UNC Charlotte campus

ABC11 has learned that Pescaro is from Apex and graduated from Middle Creek High School in 2017. He was a cornerback for the football team in 2015 and 2016.

According to his LinkedIn, he planned to work for the UNC Charlotte Football team in the spring of 2019. Pescaro is a sports writer for the student-run newspaper the Niner Times.

The national Facebook page for Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity wrote in support of Pescaro.



Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were found dead on the scene and four were injured--the four including Pescaro.

An on-campus vigil is planned for Wednesday.
