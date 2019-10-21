RDU

2 die after plane crashes at Umstead Park near RDU

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed two people died in an apparent plane crash Sunday night at Umstead State Park in Raleigh. The agency confirmed the deaths after search crews found the missing plane that disappeared from radar at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Crews found wreckage of the private plane on Umstead State Park's Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail Monday around 10 a.m.



Chopper11 HD appears to show part of the plane stuck along some trees in the park. The crash site is just over a mile southeast of Runway 32, near Reedy Creek Road. The victims were not identified.

According to RDU, the plane disappeared from radar Sunday evening as it was landing just before 7:25.
The airport said a small general aviation aircraft approaching RDU was lost on radar somewhere near the park. An alert issued by the FAA said the aircraft was a Piper PA32 headed to Runway 32 when contact was lost. It's not known how many people were on the plane or where it took off from.

The park is roughly 5,200 acres of dense forest just east of the airport. There are few roads and little to no lights, which complicated the search. The park is closed Monday.



Sunday night, a Highway Patrol helicopter searched for a heat signature from the ground - a signal typical of a crash landing. Fire and rescue crews left for the night around 3 a.m. The search resumed Monday around 6:30 a.m. The search grid inside the park was narrowed.

"It could take a very long time for us to find this plane," said RDU spokesperson Crystal Feldman. "No one is going home until this plane is found."

The Raleigh Fire Department is leading the search effort.


RDU was closed for a brief time, but has since reopened.

EMBED More News Videos

RDU officials give update on search for missing small plane near Umstead Park




RDU airport personnel, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, N.C. Park Rangers, Raleigh Police Department, Wake County EMS, Wake County Sheriff's Department, Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County Fire Services, Durham Highway Fire Department, Cary Fire Department and Cary EMS are all assisting in the search.

"Search and rescue efforts are underway and will continue to be RDU's top priority," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrduwake countyrduraleigh newsplane crash
RDU
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Flight from RDU canceled after passengers boarded plane
RDU ranks 5th in "large" airports, according to study
Renderings show what $500M RDU project will become
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Does Durham's Kress building have a haunted past?
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
Nestor's rains lead to slippery conditions, crashes throughout Triangle
Show More
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
More than 600 turtles rescued in trafficking ring, two men arrested
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
NC Courage advance to NWSL final with 4-1 win over the Reign
11-month-old shot in Philadelphia, police say
More TOP STORIES News