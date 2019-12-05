2 face murder charges after Raleigh beating victim dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charges have been upgraded for two people in connection to a beating after the victim died from his injuries.

On Nov. 23, 65-year-old William Edward Allison was severely beaten in the 10000 block of Little Brier Creek Lane, Raleigh Police said.

Allison later died at WakeMed.

Jarius Jamil Barnes, 23, and Ladaja Chakura Nelson, 22, are facing murder charges.

Barnes and Nelson, both of Raleigh, are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmurderassaultman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'They're shooting:' False report prompted lockdown at Wakefield schools, police say
What's in your CBD? Raleigh company tests, reviews popular remedies
Raleigh law firm rolls out state's first mobile legal office
Flu cases nearly quadruple at WakeMed since Thanksgiving
Moogfest 2020 canceled for 'logistical reasons'
NC-based program aims to save lives of military veterans
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
Show More
Army says company must stop putting biblical references on dog tags
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
ABC11 teams up with Honda dealers to donate to Toys for Tots
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
'Unicorn puppy' will stay with Missouri rescue mission
More TOP STORIES News