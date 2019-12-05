2 face murder charges after Raleigh beating victim dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charges have been upgraded for two people in connection to a beating after the victim died from his injuries.On Nov. 23, 65-year-old William Edward Allison was severely beaten in the 10000 block of Little Brier Creek Lane, Raleigh Police said.Allison later died at WakeMed.Jarius Jamil Barnes, 23, and Ladaja Chakura Nelson, 22, are facing murder charges.Barnes and Nelson, both of Raleigh, are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.