2 Fayetteville children found safe in South Carolina after mother accused of kidnapping them

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fayetteville children were found safe by law enforcement in South Carolina early Friday morning after their mother was accused of kidnapping the children after losing custody of them in Florida.

Fayetteville Police were originally searching for 8-year-old Hezekiah Taylor and 4-year-old Jaaliya Taylor after 33-year-old Deanne Brooks was accused of kidnapping them from the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the two children are in the process of being reunited with their grandmother.

Police believed Brooks was heading back to Palm Bay, Florida with the children.


Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police at 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
