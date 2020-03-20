2 Fayetteville children found safe in South Carolina after mother accused of kidnapping them

|Parental Abduction|

--Please be on the lookout for Hezekiah Taylor (B/M, 8 y.o. last seen wearing red pants and a white shirt) and Jaaliya Taylor (B/F, 4 y.o. last seen wearing pink pants and pink shirt). pic.twitter.com/GYRVfi07wa — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 20, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fayetteville children were found safe by law enforcement in South Carolina early Friday morning after their mother was accused of kidnapping the children after losing custody of them in Florida.Fayetteville Police were originally searching for 8-year-old Hezekiah Taylor and 4-year-old Jaaliya Taylor after 33-year-old Deanne Brooks was accused of kidnapping them from the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just after 9:30 p.m.According to a news release, the two children are in the process of being reunited with their grandmother.Police believed Brooks was heading back to Palm Bay, Florida with the children.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police at 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.