2 in stolen SUV sought for pawn shop, Subway armed robberies

Police said two men wearing masks robbed Friendly Jewelry and Pawn at 2731 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. about 8 a.m.
A police spokesperson told ABC11 that the suspects are believed to be connected to last week's robbery of a Subway at 5400 S. Miami Blvd.
In that incident, two men entered the restaurant and took cash.
No one was hurt in either case.
Police said the suspects used a 2016 Acura MDX with license plate NZR-9586. The dark-gray SUV was reported stolen in Cary.
Call Investigator Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 if you spot this vehicle as the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.