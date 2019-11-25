2 men injured, police believe 2 shootings in Durham may be connected

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two shootings in Durham that sent two men to the hospital Sunday night may be connected, police said.
Officers were first called to a shooting on University Drive near Hill Street around 8 p.m. On arrival, officials said they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with 'critical injuries.'
A short time later, police said a second man who had suffered a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with 'serious injuries.'
Police believe the shooting may have originated in the area of South and Enterprise Streets.
There are no suspect(s) at this time.
Less than 12 hours earlier, a man was shot and killed at McDougald Terrace .
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham officials at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
