2 killed, others injured in multiple overnight Raleigh shootings, stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 2 men are dead and others are hurt after multiple shootings and a stabbing in Raleigh overnight.

A man was found shot in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus in the 300 block of Rush Street just before 2 a.m. The victim did not survive his injuries.

Man shot, killed at Raleigh nightclub, police say

Soon after, two men walked into WakeMed with stab wounds. Police said the two incidents are related.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a man was killed in an apartment shooting on Crest Road, south of the NC State campus.

Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting south of NCSU

Another man was injured in a shooting at the Fiddlestix gas station in the 4400 block of Capital Blvd. just before 1 a.m. Those injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootinghomicidestabbingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
86-year-old struck by car in Raleigh dies; driver charged
Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting near NCSU
Man dies after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Durham Home Goods closed after overnight fire
19-year-old charged in string of Raleigh robberies
Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say
Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore
Show More
No more ankle bracelets for murder suspects in Charlotte
Daughter-in-law charged after woman found dead in Fayetteville home
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
More TOP STORIES News