RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 2 men are dead and others are hurt after multiple shootings and a stabbing in Raleigh overnight.
A man was found shot in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus in the 300 block of Rush Street just before 2 a.m. The victim did not survive his injuries.
Man shot, killed at Raleigh nightclub, police say
Soon after, two men walked into WakeMed with stab wounds. Police said the two incidents are related.
Just before 2:30 a.m., a man was killed in an apartment shooting on Crest Road, south of the NC State campus.
Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting south of NCSU
Another man was injured in a shooting at the Fiddlestix gas station in the 4400 block of Capital Blvd. just before 1 a.m. Those injuries are not life-threatening.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
2 killed, others injured in multiple overnight Raleigh shootings, stabbing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News