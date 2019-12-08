man killed

Man shot, killed at Raleigh nightclub, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a man was killed in a shooting at a Raleigh nightclub parking lot.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus. Officers found a man shot in the parking lot.

The victim did not survive his injuries.

Shortly after, two men walked into WakeMed with stab wounds. Those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The two incidents are related, police said. An investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Earlier in November, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Raleigh nightclub Mambo 69.

RELATED: Air Force airman accused of murder after Raleigh nightclub shooting

This is one of multiple shootings in Raleigh overnight.

A man was killed in a shooting on Crest Road, south of the NCSU campus just before 2:30 a.m.

Another man was injured in a shooting at the Fiddlestix gas station in the 4400 block of Capital Blvd. just before 1 a.m. Those injuries are not life-threatening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nightclubfatal shootingman killedstabbingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
2 face murder charges after Raleigh beating victim dies
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Mother heartbroken after son killed in Harnett County hit-and-run
Man killed in McDougald Terrace shooting over the weekend ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Home Goods closed after overnight fire
Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting near NCSU
19-year-old charged in string of Raleigh robberies
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh
Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say
Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore
No more ankle bracelets for murder suspects in Charlotte
Show More
Daughter-in-law charged after woman found dead in Fayetteville home
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Fear in SE Raleigh over 'hit list' targeting gang trial witnesses
More TOP STORIES News