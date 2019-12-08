RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a man was killed in a shooting at a Raleigh nightclub parking lot.
It happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus. Officers found a man shot in the parking lot.
The victim did not survive his injuries.
Shortly after, two men walked into WakeMed with stab wounds. Those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The two incidents are related, police said. An investigation is still underway.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Earlier in November, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Raleigh nightclub Mambo 69.
RELATED: Air Force airman accused of murder after Raleigh nightclub shooting
This is one of multiple shootings in Raleigh overnight.
A man was killed in a shooting on Crest Road, south of the NCSU campus just before 2:30 a.m.
Another man was injured in a shooting at the Fiddlestix gas station in the 4400 block of Capital Blvd. just before 1 a.m. Those injuries are not life-threatening.
Man shot, killed at Raleigh nightclub, police say
MAN KILLED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News