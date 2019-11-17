homicide investigation

Police identify man killed in Raleigh nightclub shooting; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub in Raleigh, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.

Just after 3 a.m., 21-year-old Jose Almando Blanco Colon walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countynightclubdeadly shootinghomicide investigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Inmate: Man accused of killing fiancee wanted witness dead
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston Co. crash victims speak out against impaired driving
Durham police seek suspect involved in at least 2 armed robberies
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
Syracuse routs Duke 49-6, snaps 4-game slide
DOT to close N.C. Highway 12 due to dangerous weather conditions
WEEKEND EVENTS: Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K & more
Durham police investigating armed robbery at food truck
Show More
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
House, Senate reach compromise on anti-robocall bill
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Raleigh citizens, law enforcement hold dialogue for oversight board
More TOP STORIES News