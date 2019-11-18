Air Force airman accused of murder after Raleigh nightclub shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Air Force airman has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at a Raleigh nightclub.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Mambo 69 Nightclub on Nov. 16.
Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21, was injured in the shooting. He walked himself to WakeMed but did not survive his injuries.
Raleigh Police Department arrested Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, on a charge of murder.
On Monday, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro identified Gonzalez as a Senior Airman stationed at the base.
The Air Force said it would work with local authorities to provide any information needed to help with the case.
