Air Force airman accused of murder after Raleigh nightclub shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Air Force airman has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at a Raleigh nightclub.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Mambo 69 Nightclub on Nov. 16.

Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21, was injured in the shooting. He walked himself to WakeMed but did not survive his injuries.

Raleigh Police Department arrested Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, on a charge of murder.

On Monday, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro identified Gonzalez as a Senior Airman stationed at the base.

The Air Force said it would work with local authorities to provide any information needed to help with the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighgoldsboromurderhomicideair force
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 taken to hospital after shootings a mile apart in Durham
More than 10K holiday cards written for troops overseas
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some
Unleash the hounds!
Marine deserter accused of murder urged to turn himself in
Show More
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Five Below starts selling things over $5
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
More TOP STORIES News