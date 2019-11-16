homicide investigation

Man dead after overnight shooting outside Raleigh nightclub; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub in Raleigh, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.

Just after 3 a.m., a man walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countynightclubdeadly shootinghomicide investigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
Marine who abandoned NC post accused of murder
Family members identify woman killed in east Raleigh shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh citizens, law enforcement hold dialogue for oversight board
Trump pardons Ft. Bragg officer in Afghanistan war-crimes case
NC Courage CEO says stadium is needed for Raleigh to be a 'great city'
Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
Wake Co. experiencing sharp rise in homelessness among kids
1 person injured in Angier shooting; police investigating
Bank teller accused of assaulting, trying to rob his customer
Show More
2 charged in shooting death of Raleigh mom captured in Texas
Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies
DOT warns of increase in deer-related crashes during mating season
Zebulon Samaritan walks to raise funds for man burned in race car explosion
Some worry active shooter drills may traumatize children
More TOP STORIES News