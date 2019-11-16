RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub in Raleigh, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.
Just after 3 a.m., a man walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Man dead after overnight shooting outside Raleigh nightclub; police investigating
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News