homicide investigation

Police arrest man in connection to deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to the weekend shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub that left one man dead in Raleigh.

Raleigh police said they arrested 22-year-old Marlon Xavier Cruz in connection to the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Jose Almando Blacon Colon.

Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez



RELATED: Police identify man killed in Raleigh nightclub shooting; police investigating

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.

Just after 3 a.m., 21-year-old Colon walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

The footage used in this story is archived video and will be updated shortly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyarrestnightclubdeadly shootinghomicide investigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Inmate: Man accused of killing fiancee wanted witness dead
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child recovering after being struck by bullet in Nash Co. drive-by
At least 24 hospitalized after tractor-trailer, charter bus crash
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
1 dead after car crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
1 dead after 2 cars collide at Fayetteville intersection
Falcons defense overwhelms Allen, Panthers 29-3
Show More
Chicago photographer helps Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture
11 arrested in brawl near Confederate statue in Pittsboro
Johnston Co. crash victims speak out against impaired driving
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
More TOP STORIES News