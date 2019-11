Police arrest man in connection to deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting

Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to the weekend shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub that left one man dead in Raleigh.Raleigh police said they arrested 22-year-old Marlon Xavier Cruz in connection to the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Jose Almando Blacon Colon.On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.Just after 3 a.m., 21-year-old Colon walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.