Raleigh police investigating after man shot in leg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a man was injured after being shot in the leg on Sunday night.

According to officials, police responded to a shots fired call along the 2700 block of S. Saunders St. just after 8:30 p.m.

On arrival, police said they found a man suffering from what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The man was taken to WakeMed.

Police are unsure what may have led up to the shooting.

This makes the fourth shooting reported in Raleigh this weekend.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
