2 suspected MS-13 gang members wanted for murder in Virginia arrested in Raleigh

From left, Dennis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, Erick Yomar Contreras-Navarr (Wake County Detention Center)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two men linked to a murder in Virginia have been arrested in North Carolina.

Court documents show Raleigh Police arrested Erick Contreras-Navarr and Dennis Espinal-Alvares in Wilson next to the Maplewood Cemetery.

Police said they're both wanted for murder in Prince William County in Virginia just outside Washington, DC, after a body was found in a burning car four days ago.

Contreras-Navarr, 23, of Wilson, and Espinal-Alvares, 19, of Raleigh, were both arrested in the 600 block of Whitehead Avenue in Wilson.

Prince William County Police discovered the body inside a burning vehicle on March 16 in Woodbridge. Examination of the victim's body later suggested the case was a homicide.

The victim's identity is not yet known. Police said because the body was so badly burned, DNA analysis will be used to determine the identity.
