2-year-old Greenville, South Carolina boy dies after finding gun, shooting self

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A 2-year-old South Carolina boy is dead after deputies said he found a gun and shot himself.

Officials said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood told WSOC deputies tried to help the child before paramedics arrived. He died on the way to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing into how the boy got the gun. So far, no charges have been filed.
