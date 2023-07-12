Five years after a fiery chain-reaction crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County, the driver blamed for the crash changed his plea just before his trial was to begin.

Driver charged in 2018 Johnston County 10-car crash that left 4 dead changes plea to guilty

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five years after a fiery chain-reaction crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County that left four people dead, the driver blamed for the crash changed his plea just before his trial was to begin.

The case dates to Aug. 29, 2018. State troopers said William Van O'Neal, of Garner, was driving a flatbed truck hauling lumber that day and didn't slow down for traffic that had stopped because of another crash.

He wasn't impaired, he wasn't speeding; he just didn't slow down for stopped traffic ahead of him, troopers said.

He hit several cars and a few of them caught fire. A total of 10 cars were involved in the crash. Two of them caught on fire.

Michael Peters, 64, of Youngsville, Sherry Allen, 69, of Four Oaks, and McRoy Skipper Jr., 74, and his wife, Josephine Skipper, 73, of Georgetown, South Carolina, were all killed. Several others were hurt.

After the crash, O'Neal was indicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The case was called for trial Monday when O'Neal changed his plea to guilty after hearing victim impact statements.

Victims and their family members requested that the judge impose an active sentence for O'Neal, but he was sentenced to six consecutive suspended sentences ranging from 15 to 33 months and was placed on supervised probation for 36 months.

As a condition of his probation, O'Neal was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle under any circumstances.

On Tuesday, the Johnston County District Attorney's Office said it hopes the conclusion of the case can bring a sense of relief to the victims and their families.

"We will continue to aggressively prosecute those individuals who commit criminal acts on our highways that put the safety of all our citizens in jeopardy," Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said.

