LIST: Where to see July 4th fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

The City of Raleigh have its 4th of July Fireworks Display near the Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena Complex on Sunday.
All fireworks will be launched from property owned by NC State University along Trinity Road, directly adjacent to Close-King Indoor Practice Facility. PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, and the North Carolina State Fairgrounds are also near the fireworks display.
Parking lot gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9:30 p.m. There will be free parking at PNC Arena lots, North Carolina State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots along Trinity Road, and Carter-Finley lots.
There will be no public access to the arena, fairgrounds, or stadium facilities, but there will be restroom amenities at each location. There will be no food or beverage sales on the premises.
DURHAM
The Durham Bulls are celebrating with post-game fireworks shows on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 presented by Carolina Packers.
FAYETTEVILLE/FORT BRAGG
The 2021 Fourth of July celebration includes national recording artist and legendary band Foreigner, performances by the 82nd Rock Band and a local rock band, The Fifth.
There will also be a parachute demo from the Golden Knights Parachute Team, a flag ceremony, and lights in the sky from fireworks.
The parade field opens at 3 p.m. The Foreigner concert begins at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
CARY
Koka Booth Amphitheatre will host a celebration. Music from the main stage will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the Cary Town Band followed by the North Carolina Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:25 p.m. Lawn seating is free and tables are available for purchase. Capacity inside the venue will be limited to a total of 7,000 guests at one time.
CHAPEL HILL
You can view the fireworks from Southern Community Park. Bring blankets and chairs. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks display begins at 9:20 p.m.
HOLLY SPRINGS
The Holly Springs celebration will take place at Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park on Monday, July 5. The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sugg Farm, 2401 Grigsby Ave. Hotdogs, ice cream, tacos, bbq, funnel cakes and more will be available from 20 various food trucks and concessionaires. The firework show will start around at 9:15 p.m.
WAKE FOREST
The Fireworks Spectacular will happen Saturday, July 3. The event is free and open to the public and will take place inside Husky Stadium on the campus of Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.