NCDHHS launches 'Fight the Bite' campaign to help you avoid tick, mosquito-borne diseases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As warming temperatures move in, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is urging everyone to 'Fight the Bite' by taking precautions to reduce the risk of tick- and mosquito-borne diseases.

NCDHHS is recognizing Tick and Mosquito Awareness Month by announcing the return of its 'Fight the Bite' campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of vector-borne diseases and to educate residents.

"Recent tick and mosquito surveillance show both are present in North Carolina and their bites have the potential to cause serious disease," said Alexis M. Barbarin, Ph.D., State Public Health Entomologist in a release.

The department said almost 900 cases of tick and mosquito-borne illnesses were reported across the state in 2023.

Diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease, and other tick-borne diseases can cause fever, headache, rashes, flu-like illness, and other symptoms that can be severe.

According to NCDHHS, Lyme disease accounted for nearly 37% of all tick-borne diseases reported last year. Officials also saw conditions like Southern Tick Associate Rash Illness and Alpha-gal syndrome, an allergic reaction to red meat that has been linked to the bite of certain ticks.

Most diagnoses of tick-borne diseases are reported between June and September.

Officials are offering tips to keep yourself and your family safe.

The DHHS recommends using DEET or other EPA-approved repellents while outdoors.

Also, make sure to check yourself and your children for ticks if you've been in tick habitats like wooded, grassy, and bushy areas. And make sure to empty standing water from items like flower pots, buckets, and tires around your home to reduce the chance of mosquitoes breeding.

You can visit the NCDHHS Vector Diseases website for more information on vector-borne diseases in NC.