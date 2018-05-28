22-year-old woman killed in crash involving dirt bike in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A woman died in a crash involving a dirt bike earlier this morning.
A white 2005 Acura, driven by a 27-year-old-woman, was traveling east on West Club Boulevard when it was struck on the front right side by the front of a dirt bike, driven by a 26-year-old man.
Zaena Graham, 22 of Durham, was riding on the back of the dirt bike and was flung from it on impact.
Neither person on the dirt bike was wearing a helmet.
Both were transported to a local hospital, where Graham was pronounced dead a short time later.