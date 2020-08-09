25-year-old Wilson man sought in shooting death of 5-year-old, police say

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson

Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with the North Carolina license plate number TCH-2773.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man accused of shooting a 5-year-old who later died at a hospital in Wilson on Sunday night.Just after 5:30 p.m., Wilson police responded to the 5100 block of Archers Road in reference to a shooting.On arrival, officers found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.The 5-year-old was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.Wilson Police have identified the alleged shooter as Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson; he is wanted for first-degree murder.Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with the North Carolina license plate number TCH-2773. His front bumper is missing, according to police.Anyone with information on the shooting or Sessoms' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.