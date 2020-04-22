27-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Raleigh early Wednesday morning.A vehicle collided with a man in the 5300 block of Rock Quarry Road just after midnight, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The man, 27, was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.The driver stopped and pulled over initially, but left. Authorities are looking for the driver.The crash is still under investigation. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.