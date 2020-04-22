27-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Raleigh early Wednesday morning.

A vehicle collided with a man in the 5300 block of Rock Quarry Road just after midnight, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The man, 27, was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

The driver stopped and pulled over initially, but left. Authorities are looking for the driver.

The crash is still under investigation. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighhit and runtraffichit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Over 700K unemployment claims since March 15 in NC
Chicken sale brings out another big crowd in Raleigh
Amber Alert out for abducted Virginia children
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Show More
CDC: 2 died of COVID-19 weeks before Feb. 29 death in Washington
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Doctor who recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma to UNC Health
Fayetteville chef closes 6 restaurants while awaiting PPP funding
More TOP STORIES News