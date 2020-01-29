3 charged in shooting death of 22-year-old at Raleigh community center

Raleigh police said Tuesday evening that Nicholas Raymond Holloway, 21, Eric Michael Scott, 22, and Gerald Thomas, 23, have been charged with murder in connection with Ford's death.
All three are residents of Youngsville.
Ford went to Worthdale Community Center Monday to play some basketball and was gunned down in the parking lot.
RELATED: Man fatally shot while going to play basketball at Raleigh community center
In a 911 call released to ABC11 on Tuesday, a caller inside the rec center tells the dispatcher three men appeared to be involved in the shooting; one of them ran into the woods as the other drove up Cooper Road in a black sedan.
"It just made me so sad for the family and also finding out that his brother was there and had to see it is just unbelievable," said Allison Vick who lives in the Worthdale neighborhood. "I can't imagine."
As police investigated outside, Ford's younger brother emerged from the community center Monday where he'd waited for his girlfriend and her mom to pick him up.
One neighbor who runs a daycare from her home across the street often takes the children to the rec center or adjacent park in the middle of the day.
"You think a park is supposed to be safe," said Sonya Grantham-Griffis. "You would think of a park or a community center as a safe place that you can go to or take the kids."
Raleigh police records show that during the past years, there have been seven calls for service to the 1000 block of Cooper Road related to a violent crime, three of them were for shots fired, not including the shooting that killed Ford.
The deadly mid-day shooting is what will dominate the conversation at the Worthdale Neighborhood Association's monthly meeting Tuesday night.
"It does give me some comfort knowing that we'll be able to talk about it and hopefully come together as a community to support this family and make sure that this kind of thing isn't representative of the neighborhood that we are a part of because it never has been before," Vick said.