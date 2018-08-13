3 charged in death of 16-year-old Wilson boy

WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
Three people have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Wilson.

Police said Derrius J. Atkinson, 18, Savonte J. Taylor ,16, and Darius P. Taylor, 19, of Wilson, were all charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Rodshawn Barnes.

Wilson police would not elaborate on the details of Barnes' death.

Derrius J. Atkinson, 18, Darius P. Taylor, 19, Savonte J. Taylor ,16



On August 6, police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Huntsmoor Lane for a medical emergency.

Friends of the victim, police said, took him to the hospital before police could arrive. While at the hospital, investigators discovered that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Atkinson was arrested on August 10 after he surrendered to police.

He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Police are still looking for the other two teenagers.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
